MUSEUM TO SHOW 1970’S PHOTOS OF SIOUX CITY AT HIGH NOON

YOU CAN CHECK OUT WHAT SIOUX CITY LOOKED LIKE 50 YEARS AGO IN THE 1970’S AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM’S HISTORY AT HIGH NOON PROGRAM THURSDAY.

TOM MUNSON, THE MUSEUM ARCHIVES MANAGER, WILL TAKE THOSE ATTENDING ON A VISUAL TOUR THROUGH SIOUX CITY IN THE 1970S WITH ICONIC IMAGES FROM THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S PHOTOGRAPHY COLLECTION.

SEE IMAGES INCLUDING THE 4TH STREET MALL, THE GROUNDBREAKING OF COOK PARK, DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND IN OPERATION, AND MANY MORE PICTURES.

YOU MAY BRING A SACK LUNCH TO THE FREE PRESENTATION AT THE MUSEUM BETWEEN NOON AND 1 P.M. AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.