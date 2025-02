FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR TROOPER MCACY

FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN SET FOR A NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER WHO DIED WHILE RESPONDING TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 80 ON MONDAY.

THE STATE PATROL, FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND SUPPORTERS WILL GATHER TO HONOR AND REMEMBER TROOPER KYLE MCACY NEXT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH, IN RALSTON, NEBRASKA.

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT 11:00 A.M. AT LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA, AT 7300 Q STREET WITH THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND THE SERVICE.

PRIOR TO THE FUNERAL SERVICE, THERE WILL BE A LAW ENFORCEMENT PROCESSION WITH THE PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO LINE THE ROUTE TO SHOW THEIR SUPPORT FOR TROOPER MCACY AND HIS FAMILY.

SPECIFIC DETAILS ON THE ROUTE WILL BE RELEASED SOON.

HIS PATROL CRUISER IS CURRENTLY PARKED OUTSIDE OF THE STATE PATROL’S TROOP A HEADQUARTERS AS A MEMORIAL.AT 4411 S. 108TH STREET IN OMAHA.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN ORDERED THAT ALL U.S. AND STATE FLAGS BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF NEXT THURSDAY.