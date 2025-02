BIRD FLU DETECTED IN SAC COUNTY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAVE CONFIRMED MORE BIRD FLU IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THIS CASE INVOLVES A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK OF NEARLY 30-THOUSAND BIRDS IN SAC COUNTY.

THIS IS IOWA’S FOURTH DETECTION OF H5N1BIRD FLU WITHIN DOMESTIC BIRDS IN 2025.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS AUTHORIZED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SAC COUNTY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THROUGH MARCH 21ST.

THE RECENT HPAI DETECTIONS IN BIRDS DO NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN, AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF HPAI IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.