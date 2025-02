SD I-29 BRIDGE REPAIRS BEGIN MONDAY NEAR JEFFERSON

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORATION SAYS TWO BRIDGES OVER INTERSTATE 29 IN UNION COUNTY WILL BE CLOSED IN THE COMING WEEKS FOR REPAIRS.

THEY ARE LOCATED AT EXITS 9 NEAR JEFFERSON AND 15 AT ELK POINT.

CREWS WILL GET TO WORK AT EXIT 9 ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH.

WORK AT EXIT 15 WILL START IN LATE APRIL.

THE EXIT 9 BRIDGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE CLOSED FOR SIX WEEKS AND THE EXIT 15 BRIDGE FOR THREE WEEKS.

BOTH BRIDGES WILL NOT BE CLOSED AT THE SAME TIME AND DETOUR SIGNS WILL BE POSTED.

LANE CLOSURES WILL TAKE PLACE ACROSS THE BRIDGES WITH TEMPORARY SPEED LIMIT REDUCTIONS AND PORTABLE TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS USED TO MOVE TRAFFIC THROUGH THE WORK ZONES.

DURING THE ABUTMENT REPAIR, THE BRIDGES WILL NEED TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED TO TRAFFIC.

THE PROJECT COMPLETION IS SET FOR OCTOBER 31ST.