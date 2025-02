SAND & REYNOLDS FEUD OVER PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE FUNDING

IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND, WHO IS A DEMOCRAT, AND REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS CONTINUE TO ARGUE OVER ACCESS TO INFORMATION ABOUT STATE FUNDING FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES.

SAND SAYS C-P-AS WHO HAVE WORKED FOR HIM AS WELL AS THREE OTHER REPUBLICAN STATE AUDITORS ASKED FOR MORE DATA ABOUT THE EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS PARENTS OF PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENTS APPLIED FOR TO COVER TUITION OR OTHER EXPENSES:

FEUD1 OC…….A PROGRAM.” :05

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS SAND IS USING HIS OFFICE FOR POLITICAL GAIN.

FEUD2 OC……SCORE POLITICAL POINTS.” :05

REYNOLDS SAYS STATE AGENCIES WOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS, IF SAND SPELLS OUT IN A LETTER WHAT IS REQUESTED, BUT HE HAS FAILED TO DO SO:

FEUD3 OC……….AND E-S-AS.” :13

SAND SAYS THE IOWA SUPREME COURT PREVIOUSLY RULED THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE DOESN’T HAVE TO SUBMIT THE EXTRA PAPERWORK THE REYNOLDS ADMINISTRATION SAYS MUST BE PROVIDED.

FEUD4 OC………HIDING DOCUMENTS.” :12

SAND SAYS C-P-AS SOUGHT INFORMATION ABOUT HOW THE PRIVATE COMPANY HIRED TO MANAGE THE STATE’S EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNTS IS PROTECTING THE PERSONAL INFORMATION OF PARENTS AND STUDENTS.

RADIO IOWA