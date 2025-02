NEW INFORMATION ON DEATH ON NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER

MORE INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED ABOUT THE ACCIDENT THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER IN CASS COUNTY MONDAY MORNING.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF .THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD TROOPER KYLE MCACY, A TEN-YEAR VETERAN OF THE PATROL, DIED RESPONDING TO A TRAFFIC CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80:

MILE MARKER 424.

BOLDUC SAYS ONE TROOPER WENT TO CHECK ON THE DRIVER OF A VEHICLE IN A DITCH WHO WAS SUFFERING FROM NECK PAIN;

STRUCK TROOPER MCACY.

MCACY DIED FROM HIS INJURIES AT THE SCENE.

COLONEL BOLDUC SAYS OTHER AGENCIES ARE CONDUCTING THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT:

HURTING TODAY.

COLONEL BOLDUC SAYS THE PATROL IS DEVASTATED FROM THE LOSS OF MCACY.