MOSLEY TO CONTINUE AS MORNINGSIDE PRESIDENT

DR. ALBERT MOSLEY WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY FOR THE NEXT FEW YEARS.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT MORNINGSIDE HAS EXTENDED PRESIDENT MOSLEY’S CONTRACT THROUGH JUNE 30TH OF 2030.

MOSLEY TOOK OFFICE NEARLY THREE YEARS AGO, SUCCEEDING JOHN REYNDERS.

SINCE THEN, MORNINGSIDE SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED ITS FLIGHT PROGRAM, INTRODUCING CUTTING-EDGE MAJORS IN AVIATION AND AVIATION MANAGEMENT.

IN ADDITION, DR. MOSLEY HAS SPEARHEADED THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW ACADEMIC PROGRAMS INCLUDING CYBERSECURITY, SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT, PUBLIC HEALTH, ACUTE CARE NURSING, BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES, NUTRITION, EXERCISE SCIENCE, ANIMAL SCIENCE, DRONE SYSTEMS AND AN ONLINE MBA PROGRAM.

HE HAS ALSO SECURED MULTIPLE GIFTS OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS OR MORE FOR THE UNIVERSITY’S ENDOWMENT AND NEW SCHOOL OF BUSINESS BUILDING.