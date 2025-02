MORNINGSIDE SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED IN DISTRICT COURT

A SIOUX CITY MALE TEENAGE SUSPECT IS FACING FELONY CHARGES IN DISTRICT COURT FOLLOWING A SHOOTING LAST FRIDAY NIGHT OUTSIDE OF A MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT.

17-YEAR-OLD NATHAN DEREJE IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURY, AS WELL AS MINOR ARMED WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON CONCEALED ON HIS PERSON, WHICH IS A SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR COUNT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT DEREJE MADE THE 9-1-1 CALL ON HIS CELL PHONE STATING HE HAD JUST SHOT ANOTHER 17-YEAR-OLD MALE THAT WAS COMING AFTER HIM WITH A KNIFE.

THAT 17 YEAR OLD WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND IN THE LEFT UPPER THIGH.

THE COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THE TWO 17 -YEAR-OLDS HAVE HAD ISSUES IN THE PAST.

WHEN AUTHORITIES CHECKED THE FIREARM THROUGH N-C-I-C, IT WAS DISCOVERED THE FIREARM WAS REPORTED STOLEN OUT OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA IN A PREVIOUS BURGLARY.

DEREJE IS BEING HELD ON $15-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.