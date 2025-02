“KENDUCKY DERBY” TO BENEFIT FOOD BANK TAKES PLACE FRIDAY MORNING

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND WILL PRESENT THEIR 3RD ANNUAL KENDUCKY DERBY FUNDRAISER AT THE NORM WAITT SR. YMCA THIS FRIDAY.

VALERIE PETERSEN, ASSOCIATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK, SAYS THE EVENT TAKES PLACE IN THE Y’S SWIMMING POOL AS RUBBER DUCKS OBTAINED ON THE FOOD BANK’S WEBSITE RACE TO THE FINISH LINE:

THE LUCKY WINNING DUCK CROWNED THE GRAND CHAMPION WILL RESULT IN ITS OWNER OBTAINING A GREAT PRIZE PACKAGE;

PROCEEDS FROM THE KENDUCKY DERBY BENEFIT THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND IN FIGHTING HUNGER THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY.

ONE DUCK AT TEN DOLLARS WILL HELP PROVIDE 50 MEALS THROUGH THE FOOD BANK.

YOU MAY STILL PURCHASE RUBBER DUCKS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING:

THE RACE BEGINS AT THE YMCA POOL AT 10 A.M.FRIDAY.

YOU MAY ALSO WATCH THE RACE LIVE FROM THE FOOD BANK’S FACEBOOK PAGE.