NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER DIES IN VEHICLE CRASH

A NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER HAS BEEN KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY TODAY (MONNDAY).

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH OCCURRED WHILE THE TROOPER AND OTHERS WERE RESPONDING TO ANOTHER CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN ASHLAND AND GREENWOOD.

THE STATE PATTROL HAS ASKED THE SARPY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO CONDUCT THE CRASH INVESTIGATION.

THE PATROL SAYS THE NAME OF THE TROOPER WILL BE RELEASED WHEN APPROPRIATE.

WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA.

INTERSTATE 80 REMAINED CLOSED BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 420 AND 426 AS OF 2 P.M. IN NEBRASKA.

