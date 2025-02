Huskers Mourn Passing Of Announcer Greg Sharpe

THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AND HUSKER SPORTS FANS ARE MOURNING THE LOSS OF THE MAN KNOWN AS THE “VOICE OF THE HUSKERS.”

GREG SHARPE JOINED THE NEBRASKA ATHLETICS AND HUSKERS RADIO NETWORK IN 2008 AND WAS BEST KNOWN AS THE PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER FOR NEBRASKA FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL.

SHARPE REVEALED LAST APRIL THAT HE HAD BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH PANCREATIC CANCER.

A STATEMENT FROM THE FAMILY SAYS SHARPE DIED ON FRIDAY AT THE AGE OF 61.

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS “GREG SHARPE WAS THE VOICE OF NEBRASKA’S CHERISHED FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL TRADITIONS FOR NEARLY TWO DECADES.

HE INVITED ALL OF US TO BE PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER THAN OURSELVES.

PILLEN SAYS SHARPE LED A HEROIC BATTLE AGAINST CANCER, AND HIS STORY INSPIRED NEBRASKANS ACROSS THE STATE.