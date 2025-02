HOME HEATING ASSISTANCE DELAYED TO SOME RESIDENTS

SOME PAYMENTS FROM THE FEDERALLY FUNDED LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM KNOWN AS LIHEAP HAVE BEEN DELAYED.

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND IS THE LOCAL AGENCY THAT ADMINISTERS THE LOCAL PAYMENTS TO HELP RESIDENTS WITH HIGH HOME HEATING BILLS.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JEAN LOGAN SAYS SOME OF THOSE RESIDENTS WHO QUALIFIED FOR THE HELP HAVE NOT SEEN THE FUNDS SHOW UP ON THEIR MONTHLY UTILITY BILL YET;

LOGAN8 OC….ON YOUR MIDAMERICAN BILL. :27

LOGAN SAYS THE PAYMENT DELAY IS COMING FROM THE STATE:

LOGAN9 OC…….HAS BEEN DELAYED. :25

THE MORATORIUM IS A “SAFETY NET” FOR RESIDENTS THAT PREVENTS UTILITY COMPANIES FROM TURNING OFF HOME HEATING FOR UNPAID BILLS UNTIL THE SPRING.

LOGAN SAYS MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS AWARE OF THE DELAY IN PAYMENTS, AND IS WORKING WITH HER AGENCY AND THE LOCAL RESIDENTS:

LOGAN10 OC……..HELP US THROUGH THIS. :18

LOGAN SAYS THERE IS STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR LIHEAP FUNDING IF YOU QUALIFY AND HAVEN’T APPLIED YET:

LOGAN11 OC…YOU CAN COME IN. :17

LOGAN SAYS SHE HAS RECEIVED 2426 APPLICATIONS THIS WINTER, AND OVER 2200 HAVE QUALIFIED FOR HOME HEATING ASSISTANCE.

THE AVERAGE GRANT AWARDED HAS BEEN BETWEEN 300-400 DOLLARS.

APPLICANTS SHOULD CALL THEIR LOCAL COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY TO LEARN WHAT INFORMATION IS NEEDED TO APPLY.

IN WOODBURY COUNTY THE NUMBER IS 712-274-1610 OR ONLINE AT http://WWW.CAASIOUXLAND.ORG