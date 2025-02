GILL HAULING DEBUTS WASTE CONNECT APP

GILL HAULING IS INTRODUCING A NEW WASTE CONNECT APP THAT IS AVAILABLE FOR CITY RESIDENTS USING APPLE

AND ANDROID PHONES.

THE FREE APPLICATION HAS HELPFUL FEATURES THAT ALLOW YOU TO VIEW YOUR WASTE COLLECTION SCHEDULE.

WITH THE APP YOU MAY SIGN UP FOR WASTE COLLECTION AND RECYCLING REMINDERS AND RECEIVE SERVICE ALERTS FOR COLLECTION DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS.

IT ALSO HAS SEARCH EXPLANATIONS FOR HOW TO PROPERLY DISPOSE OF MATERIALS.

YOU MAY CONTACT SIOUX CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES AT 712-279-6222 OR GILL HAULING AT 712-279-0151 TO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE NEW APP.