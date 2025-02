COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON FREEZE SIOUXLAND THIS WEEK

EXTREME COLD WILL SETTLE IN MONDAY NIGHT IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

METEOROLOGIST ROD DONAVON, AT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES, SAYS DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS ARE LIKELY FOR MUCH OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IOWA, WHICH WILL BE UNDER AN EXTREME COLD WARNING THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING:

COLD9 OC………EXTREMELY COLD OVERNIGHT. :18

TEMPERATURES ARE WELL BELOW NORMAL AND DONAVON SAYS WE’RE IN FOR AN EXCEPTIONALLY BITTERLY COLD WEEK WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR NEW RECORDS.

COLD10 OC….”35 DEGREE RANGE” :16

IF YOU ARE HEADING SOUTH ON I-29 TOWARDS MISSOURI, DONAVON SAYS THAT REGION OF THE STATE IS SEEING MORE SNOW, WITH UP TO ANOTHER 3 INCHES EXPECTED SOUTH OF DENISON.

DRIVING CONDITIONS IN SOUTHWEST IOWA WERE DETERIORATING MONDAY MORNING AS THE IOWA D-O-T’S 5-1-1 WEBSITE SHOWS MANY ROADS ARE ALREADY PARTLY OR COMPLETELY SNOW COVERED.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO/RADIO IOWA