SNOW DELAYS CITY TRASH PICKUP FOR THE NEXT WEEK

DUE TO THE SNOW SIOUX CITY RECEIVED FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING, THE CITY’S GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL BE DELAYED BY ONE DAY FOR THE NEXT WEEK.

THE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH COLLECTION THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY (TODAY) WILL NOW BE DELAYED UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH.

MONDAY’S PICK UP WILL BE ON TUESDAY, TUESDAY’S ON WEDNESDAY, ETC. FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK.

THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER WILL BE CLOSED ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15.