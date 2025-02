MORNINGSIDE SHOOTING INJURES 17-YEAR-OLD MALE

ONE 17-YEAR-OLD MALE IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AND ANOTHER IS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA OF SIOUX CITY FRIDAY NIGHT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT RECEIVED A REPORT OF A SHOOTING AT 4820 6TH AVENUE AROUND 8:15.

OFFICERS FOUND A MALE SUBJECT SUFFERING FROM AN APPARENT GUNSHOT WOUND.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER.

HIS NAME AND CONDITION ARE NOT BEING RELEASED.

POLICE SAY A DISTURBANCE OUTSIDE THE APARTMENT HAPPENED PRIOR TO THE SHOOTING.

DETECTIVES LOCATED THE 17-YEAR OLD MALE THAT FIRED THE SHOTS.

HE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND MINOR ARMED WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.