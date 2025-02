POLICE SAY SLOW DOWN ON SNOWY ROADS

THURSDAY AND THROUGH MUCH OF FRIDAY, SIOUX CITY DRIVERS DIDN’T HAVE TO DEAL WITH SNOW COMING DOWN AND SLICK SPOTS ON LOCAL STREETS AND HIGHWAYS.

THAT WASN’T THE CASE EARLIER IN THE WEEK.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THERE WERE OVER SIX DOZEN ACCIDENTS THAT OFFICERS RESPONDED TO:

THAT DOESN’T INCLUDE VEHICLES THAT SLID INTO A DITCH OR CALLS WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES RERSPONDED TO OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMIT.

SGT. GILL SAYS FORTUNATELY THERE WERE ONLY A FEW INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE ACCIDENTS, BUT MOST OF THE COLLISIONS WERE CAUSED BY ONE PRIMARY FACTOR:

GILL SAYS YOU CAN DO OTHER THINGS TO HELP ENSURE YOUR DRIVE IS A SAFE ONE:

PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW AND SUB-ZERO NIGHT TIME TEMPERATURES REMAIN IN OUR FORECAST UNTIL AT LEAST THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

KSCJ file photo