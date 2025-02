IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION HOLDS AT 4.6 BILLION GALLONS

IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCITON HELD STEADY LAST YEAR AT 4.6 BILLION GALLONS.

WHILE CORN YIELDS INCREASED, ETHANOL DEMAND IN THE U.S. WAS STAGNANT, AND THAT RESULTED IN LOWER FARM INCOME.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW OF THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION SAYS THE NEAR TERM SOLUTION IS TO SECURE NATIONWIDE YEAR-ROUND E-15.

OTHER SOLUTIONS INCLUDE DEVELOPING MORE LOW CARBON EXPORT MARKETS, AND DEVELOPING SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL USING ETHANOL.

IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION WAS ALSO .4.6 BILLION GALLONS IN 2023.

LAST YEAR, U.S. ETHANOL PRODUCTION WAS OVER 16 BILLION GALLONS.

IOWA’S PRODUCTION WAS ALMOST 30% OF THAT AMOUNT.