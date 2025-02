GREENWELL APPEALS LEGAL FEES DECISION FROM GAUSMAN LAWSUIT

DAN GREENWELL OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS FILED AN APPEAL AGAINST A COURT RULING LAST YEAR THAT ORDERED HIM TO PAY MORE THAN $52,000 IN LEGAL FEES STEMMING FROM A LAWSUIT FILED BY FORMER SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN.

THE APPEAL STATES THAT THE DISTRICT COURT ERRED IN FINDING THERE WERE VIOLATIONS TO CLOSED MEETING LAWS IN REGARD TO A MEETING ON JANUARY 24, 2022, AND THAT GREENWELL WAS NOT ENTITLED TO SAFE HARBOR PROTECTIONS.

IT STATES THAT THE DISTRICT COURT ERRED IN ITS REFUSAL TO PRORATE GAUSMAN’S ATTORNEY FEES BASED ON SUCCESSFUL AND UNSUCCESSFUL CLAIMS.

GREENWELL’S LAWYER ASKS THAT A JUDGMENT BE MADE IN FAVOR OF THE DEFENDANTS OF THE CASE AND THAT THE ATTORNEY FEE AWARD SHOULD BE REDUCED BY 50% OR REMAND THE CASE BACK TO COURT SO AN ALTERNATIVE PRORATE CAN BE DETERMINED.

THE DISTRICT JUDGE’S RULING LAST APRIL STATED THAT GREENWELL DID NOT ACT IN GOOD FAITH IN HIS ROLE IN SETTING UP A CLOSED DOOR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING ON JANUARY 24, 2022, VIOLATING IOWA’S OPEN MEETINGS LAW.

GREENWELL WAS FORMERLY THE PRESIDENT OF THE SCHOOL BOARD.