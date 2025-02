FEENSTRA SAYS U.S. WILL BENEFIT FROM SOME TARIFFS

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE UNITED STATES WILL BENEFIT FROM TARIFFS ON IMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM IMPOSED BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

FEENSTRA SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S MOVE IS AN ATTEMPT TO SPUR THE PRODUCTION OF MORE AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS…

FEENSTRA SAYS THE PRESIDENT IS USING TARIFFS AS A BARGAINING CHIP TO GET BETTER TRADE DEALS AND INCREASED BORDER SECURITY.

FEENSTRA SAYS ANY SHORT-TERM PAIN FROM TARIFFS EXPERIENCED BY AMERICANS SHOULD BE OFFSET BY TAX RELIEF.

HE ALSO CALLS FOR NEW TRADE MARKETS WITH COUNTRIES SUCH AS INDIA, THAILAND, JAPAN AND AFRICAN NATIONS.

Radio Iowa