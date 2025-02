TONS OF DIRT ON THE EVENTS CENTER FLOOR MEANS IT’S PRO RODEO TIME

TONS OF DIRT ON THE EVENTS CENTER FLOOR MEANS IT’S PRO RODEO...

MORE THAN 30 TRUCKLOADS OF DIRT WERE DROPPED ONTO THE CITY EVENTS CENTER FLOOR IN PREPARATION OF THIS WEEKEND’S UPCOMING SIOUX CITY STAMPEDE RODEO.

SPOKESPERSON AMADA CONTRERAS OF OAK VIEW GROUP SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL RODEO GOT UNDERWAY AROUND 8:30 WEDNESDAY MORNING, CHANGING THE FLOOR FROM HOCKEY ICE TO A RODEO READY DIRT SURFACE:

AROUND A THOUSAND TONS OF DIRT WAS DROPPED ACROSS THE FLOOR TO PREPARE THE VENUE FOR COMPETITION THIS WEEKEND FOR THE PRCA RODEO PRODUCED BY BAILEY PRO RODEO AND PRESENTED LOCALLY BY BOMGAARS.

THE TWO DAY EVENT RUNS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY EVENING AT 7 P.M. EACH NIGHT IN THE EVENT CENTER’S FLEET FARM ARENA AT 401 GORDON DRIVE.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE OR ONLINE AT TYSONCENTER.COM