SD LAWMAKERS CONSIDER MCCOOK LAKE FLOOD RELIEF AID

AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING LAST YEAR, SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS ARE PUSHING A CONTINGENCY FUND FOR THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA IN UNION COUNTY.

HOUSE BILL 11-08 WOULD SET ASIDE MONEY TO HELP RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY THE FLOOD THAT DESTROYED OVER A HUNDRED HOMES.

ALTHOUGH THE INITIAL ASK WAS TWO-MILLION DOLLARS, THE MEASURE IS MOVING FORWARD FROM THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE WITH THE SYMBOLIC AMOUNT OF A DOLLAR.

THE EFFORT KEEPS THE DEBATE ALIVE IN THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE ON EXACTLY HOW MUCH FUNDING WILL TAKE PLACE.

THE BILL’S SPONSORS SAY THEY HOPE THE MEASURE PROVIDES A SAFETY NET AFTER GETTING A BETTER PICTURE OF THE FULL COST OF THE DAMAGE.

SD Emergency Management/CAP file photo