KEEHNER TO BECOME NEW BISHOP OF SIOUX CITY CATHOLIC DIOCESE

THE SIOUX CITY CATHOLIC DIOCESE WILL SOON HAVE A NEW BISHOP.

POPE FRANCIS HAS ACCEPTED THE REQUEST FOR RETIREMENT OF BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS AND HAS APPOINTED FATHER JOHN KEEHNER OF THE DIOCESE OF YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO AS THE EIGHTH BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY.

BISHOP NICKLESS HAS SERVED THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY SINCE JANUARY OF 2006.

HE FORMALLY SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION AND REQUEST FOR RETIREMENT TO THE HOLY FATHER ON MAY 28, 2022, ON HIS 75TH BIRTHDAY, AS IS REQUIRED OF BISHOPS BY CANON LAW .

HE JOKED ABOUT THE LENGTH OF TIME IT TOOK TO HEAR FROM ROME SINCE THAT DAY:

FATHER KEEHNER IS 59 YEARS OLD AND A NATIVE OF YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO.

HE WAS SURPRISED WHEN HE RECEIVED THE CALL JANUARY 28TH TO INFORM HIM OF THE POPE’S DECISION:

AND OF COURSE KEEHNER SAID YES.

SOON AFTERWARDS, BISHOP NICKLESS CALLED HIM AND THEY HAVE BECOME WELL ACQUAINTED THE PAST TWO WEEKS:

KEEHNER DID NOT GROW UP A CATHOLIC BUT EARNED A B.A. IN ENGLISH IN 1988 FROM THE PONTIFICAL COLLEGE JOSEPHINUM IN COLUMBUS, OHIO.

HE THEN BEGAN STUDIES AT MOUNT ST. MARY SEMINARY OF THE WEST IN CINCINNATI AND WAS ORDAINED A PRIEST IN 1993:

FATHER KEEHNER WILL BE ORDAINED AS BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY ON MAY 1ST AT THE CATHEDRAL OF THE EPIPHANY IN SIOUX CITY.

THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY IS COMPRISED OF 24 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA WITH 84,000 CATHOLICS IN THE DIOCESE, 37 PARISHES AND 36 PRIESTS IN ACTIVE MINISTRY.

THERE ARE 15 CATHOLIC SCHOOL SYSTEMS IN THE DIOCESE.