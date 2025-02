IOWA SENATE APPROVES SCHOOL FUNDING PLAN

A PLAN TO PROVIDE A TWO PERCENT INCREASE IN IOWA’S PER PUPIL SPENDING ON K-THROUGH-12 PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS HAS CLEARED THE STATE SENATE.

IT AMOUNTS TO NEARLY EIGHT-THOUSAND DOLLARS PER PUPIL IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND THE SAME AMOUNT FOR PARENTS WHO’VE SIGNED UP FOR AN EDUCATIONAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES FOR THEIR CHILD.

SENATOR LYNN EVANS, A REPUBLICAN FROM AURELIA, IS A RETIRED SUPERINTENDENT.

SENFUND1 OC………BEST FOR THEM.” :18

SENATE DEMOCRATS PROPOSED A FIVE PERCENT INCREASE.

SARAH TRONE-GARRIOTT, A DEMOCRAT FROM WAUKEE, SAYS TWO PERCENT PER PUPIL GROWTH IN STATE SUPPORT ISN’T ENOUGH FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITH SLOW OR NO ENROLLMENT GROWTH.

SENFUND2 OC………THAT’S THEIR CHOICE.” :07

TWENTY-NINE REPUBLICAN SENATORS VOTED FOR THE BILL.

THREE RURAL REPUBLICAN SENATORS JOINED 15 DEMOCRATS IN OPPOSING THE BILL.

THREE SENATORS WERE ABSENT.

REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE HAVE PROPOSED A HIGHER STATE SPENDING LEVEL FOR K-THROUGH-12 STUDENTS, INCLUDING A ONE TIME 22-POINT-SIX MILLION DOLLAR INFUSION TO HELP SCHOOLS DEAL WITH INFLATIONARY COSTS.