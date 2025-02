MORNINGSIDE RECEIVES HALF MILLION DOLLAR GRANT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A HALF-MILLION DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE ANDREW W. MELLON FOUNDATION FOR HUMANITIES-CENTERED RESEARCH.

THE UNIVERSITY’S PROPOSAL IS TITLED ” AT HOME IN SIOUXLAND – A HUMANITIES COLLABORATORY FOR DISPLACEMENT AND BELONGING”

IT WILL FOCUS ON BELONGING WITHIN LOCAL INDIGENOUS, SETTLER, AND IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES.

THE UNIVERSITY WILL DEVELOP ACADEMIC COURSES, CONDUCT COMMUNITY-DRIVEN HUMANITIES PROJECTS, AND HOST WORKSHOPS THAT EXPLORE DISPLACEMENT AND BELONGING THROUGH A HUMANITIES LENS.

THE THREE-YEAR PROJECT WILL RUN FROM 2025 TO 2028,

THE MELLON FOUNDATION’S HIGHER LEARNING OPEN CALL IS PROVIDING MORE THAN $14 MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING FOR HUMANITIES-CENTERED RESEARCH AND PROJECTS AT THIRTY COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES.