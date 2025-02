FIREHOUSE SUBS HELP FUND FIRE RESCUE SMOKE ALARM PROGRAM

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IS NOW BETTER EQUIPPED TO KEEP COMMUNITY MEMBERS SAFE THANKS TO A GRANT FROM THE FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION.

MATT SINGH OF THE LOCAL FIREHOUSE SUBS IN THE LAKEPORT COMMONS PRESENTED A CHECK OF $15,023 TO CITY FIRE OFFICIALS TO PURCHASE SMOKE ALARMS AND CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN THE COMMUNITY:

FIREHOUSE SUB CUSTOMERS HELPED PROVIDE THE FUNDS WHEN THEY PURCHASE MEALS AT THE SUB SHOP:

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL LT. JOHN NELSEN OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS ECHO ELECTRIC SUPPLIES THE SMOKE DETECTORS PURCHASED WITH THE FUNDS AS PART OF A PROGRAM TO MAKE SURE EVERY SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE HAS WORKING SMOKE ALARMS:

LT. NELSEN SAYS THAT’S IMPORTANT BECAUSE SMOKE ALARMS DON’T LAST FOREVER:

NELSEN SAYS SMOKE DETECTORS DO SAVE LIVES:

THE CHECK FIRE RESCUE RECEIVED HELPS FUND 690 SMOKE ALARMS AND 210 CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS.

IF YOU NEED SMOKE ALARMS, PLEASE CALL 712-279-6377 TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO HAVE SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PROVIDE THEM.