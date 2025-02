THREE INJURED IN SUNDAY SIOUX COUNTY CRASH

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED AND HOSPITALIZED SUNDAY IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN SIOUX COUNTY AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 75 AND 18.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A NORTHBOUND BUICK ENVISION DRIVEN BY 83-YEAR-OLD JAMES KOOIMA OF ROCK VALLEY WAS TURNING LEFT ON TO HIGHWAY 18 WHEN IT WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND FORD EDGE DRIVEN BY 63-YEAR-OLD GAYLENE HULTMAN OF CHEROKEE.

KOOIMA’S VEHICLE ROLLED ONE TIME AND CAME TO REST IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION.

HE WAS TAKEN TO HEGG MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WHILE HIS PASSENGER, 83-YEAR-OLD MARGENE KOOIMA WAS TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

GAYLENE HULTMAN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE SIOUX CENTER HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 11:45 A.M. SUNDAY.