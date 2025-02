FEENSTRA TALKS ABOUT TAX CUTS & SPENDING PRIORITIES FACING CONGRESS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS RESTORING THE ECONOMY AND CUTTING SPENDING ARE TWO OF THE TOP PRIORITIES FOR CONGRESS AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

FEENSTRA SAYS EXTENDING THE TAX CUTS FROM DONALD TRUMP’S FIRST TERM IN OFFICE ARE PART OF THAT STRATEGY::

THE HULL REPUBLICAN SITS ON THE HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE:

FEENSTRA IS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE “DOGE” CAUCUS IN THE U.S. HOUSE THAT IS LOOKING TO CUT FEDERAL SPENDING.

HE COMMENTED ON THE EFFORT TO OFFER BUYOUT RETIREMENT TO FEDERAL EMPLOYEES WHO DON’T WANT TO RETURN TO THEIR OFFICE BECAUSE THEY PREFER TO WORK AT HOME LIKE THEY DID WHEN COVID BEGAN AROUND FOUR YEARS AGO:

FEENSTRA SAYS THE CAUCUS HOPES A HUNDRED THOUSAND WORKERS ACCEPT THE OFFER AS PART OF THE EFFORT TO “DRAIN THE SWAMP”

THE DEADLINE FOR FEDERAL WORKERS TO ACCEPT THE BUYOUT WAS EXTENDED TO AT LEAST MONDAY.