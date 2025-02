CONTRACT AWARDED TO FINISH DEMOLITION OF FORMER KCAU BUILDING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED A CONTRACT WITH HEBERT CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IN THE AMOUNT OF $749,555 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF THE BUIDLDINGS LOCATED AT 615 AND 625 DOUGLAS STREET.

THE 625 DOUGLAS STREET STRUCTURE HAS SERVED AS THE ORIGINAL CITY AUDITORIUM, THE STUDIOS OF CHANNEL 9 TELEVISION AND WAS INTENDED TO BE THE NEW LAMB ARTS THEATER UNTIL THE BUILDING FELL INTO DISREPAIR, INCLUDING A PARTIAL ROOF COLLAPSE.

DEMOLITION OF THE BUILDING HAD STARTED BUT THEN WAS PUT ON HOLD FOR TWO WEEKS AFTER LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DAVE BERNSTEIN ASKED TO SAVE THE BUILDING,

THE DEADLINE FOR A PLAN TO SAVE ANY OF THE STRUCTURES IS NEXT TUESDAY.