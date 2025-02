CITY COUNCIL MOVES TO HAVE BOAT MARINA DREDGED

SIOUX CITY HOPES TO RESUME USING THE CITY’S BOAT MARINA ALONG THE RIVERFRONT IN THE COMING SUMMER MONTHS.

THE CITY COUNCIL AWARDING A SERVICE PROVIDER AGREEMENT TO BARCON, INC. OF SOUTH

SIOUX CITY FOR MARINA SEDIMENT REMOVAL AND DEWATERED AND STOCK-PILED SEDIMENT REMOVAL.

THE COST IS NOT TO EXCEED $59,900 AND ADDITIONAL DREDGING IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $20 PER CUBIC YARD IN CONNECTION WITH THE MARINA DREDGING PROJECT.

THE CITY’S BOAT MARINA NEVER OPENED LAST SPRING BECAUSE OF SILT ISSUES FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER,

THE CITY FILED A BREACH OF CONTRACT LAWSUIT LAST MAY AGAINST THE SOUTH DAKOTA COMPANY THAT OPERATED THE MARINA AND NEARBY JOLLYS ON THE RIVER BAR UNDER A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY FOR REFUSING TO OPEN THE MARINA AND BAR FOR BOATERS.

