CITY COUNCIL DEBATES LOCAL CITY BUDGET AFFECTED BY STATE TAX CUTS

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL CONVENED SATURDAY TO DISCUSS THE CITY’S PROJECTED OPERATING BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR WITH INDIVIDUAL DEPARTMENT HEADS.

FINANCE DIRECTOR TERESA FITCH TOLD THE COUNCIL EACH DEPARTMENT WENT BACK OVER THEIR ORIGINAL BUDGET WITH HER TO TRY AND FIND WAYS TO CUT COSTS AND IT RESULTED IN A PROPOSED OPERATING BUDGET OF JUST UNDER $257.3 MILLION DOLLARS:

OTHER CATEGORIES INCLUDE UTILITIES AT 17%, PUBLIC WORKS 15% AND PARKS AND RECREATION 5%.

FITCH TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT BECAUSE OF CHANGES PASSED IN IOWA TAX LAWS, THAT MEANS RESIDENTS WILL SEE A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE TO PAY FOR THE SAME BASIC CITY SERVICES THEY CURRENTLY HAVE;

THE RESIDENTIAL CITY TAX LEVY WOULD BE $17.29 PER $1000 OF TAXABLE VALUATION.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE STATE IS BRAGGING ABOUT REDUCING TAXES, BUT IS ACTUALLY PASSING ON A BIGGER BURDEN TO CITIES AND TOWNS:

FITCH SAYS THE ROLLBACK BRINGS THE INCREASE AMOUNT DOWN TO $31, BUT IF THE CITY HAD THE BACKFILL THEY WOULD BREAK EVEN.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS THE PROPOSED BUDGET DOESN’T ALLOW FOR ANY INCREASE IN SERVICES:

THE TAX INCREASE FOR COMMERCIAL PROPERTY WOULD GO UP BY $137 DOLLARS PER $100-THOUSAND OF VALUATION.

MAYOR SCOTT TOLD CITY DEPARTMENT HEADS THAT IN A TOUGH BUDGET YEAR, THEY MAY NOT GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT.

THE COUNCIL WILL HAVE A BUDGET YEAR WRAP UP SESSION ON FEBRUARY 25TH AND OFFICIALLY VOTE ON THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR’S BUDGET ON APRIL 14TH.

THE FISCAL YEAR RUNS JULY 1ST TO NEXT JUNE 30TH.