POLICE IDENTIFY TRANSIT AVENUE TRAFFIC FATALITY (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER IN A ONE VEHICLE FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE 3200 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE.

22-YEAR-OLD BRADY LOCKE OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE CRASH.

HE WAS THE ONLY PERSON IN THE VEHICLE

POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 9:25 P.M. WHEN LOCKE, WHO WAS TRAVELING EASTBOUND ON TRANSIT AVENUE AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED, LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE AND STRUCK A UTILITY POLE.

LOCKE WAS DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

Updated 2/10/25 1:15 p.m.

