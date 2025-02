INVESTIGATION OF MORNINGSIDE COUNTRY ESTATES FIRE CONTINUES

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THEY HAVE DETERMINED WHERE A FIRE IN BUILDING F OF THE MORNINGSIDE COUNTRY ESTATES APARTMENTS STARTED LAST TUESDAY AT 1331 SOUTH MAPLE STREET,

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE IS BELIEVED TO HAVE STARTED IN A VACANT APARTMENT ON THE MAIN FLOOR OF THE BUILDING, BUT THE EXACT CAUSE OF THAT FIRE HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED.

OF THE 23 APARTMENTS IN THE BUILDING, 22 WERE OCCUPIED BY APPROXIMATELY 40 RESIDENTS.

THE FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING, INCLUDING FROM FIRE, SMOKE, AND WATER, AND THE BUILDING HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BY CITY OFFICIALS, DEEMING IT UNINHABITABLE.

NO INJURIES TO RESIDENTS WERE REPORTED. HOWEVER, A DOG WAS FOUND DECEASED IN THE BUILDING.

TWO FIREFIGHTERS SUSTAINED MINOR STEAM BURNS.

FURTHER DETAILS WILL BE PROVIDED ONCE THE CAUSE IS DETERMINED.