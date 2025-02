HEAD ON COLLISION IN NW IOWA CLAIMS TWO LIVES

TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED FOLLOWING A HEAD ON COLLISION FRIDAY AFTERNOON ON U.S. HIGHWAY 71 IN CLAY COUNTY IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 45-YEAR-OLD BRIDGET LEE BAIRD WAS DRIVING SOUTH IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 71 WHEN IT COLLIDED WITH AN ONCOMING PICKUP DRIVEN BY 70-YEAR-OLD RANDALL SCOTT DYKSTRA OF EVERLY, IOWA.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE ALONE IN THEIR VEHICLES AND DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 12:45 P.M.A HALF MILE NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION WITH U.S. HIGHWAY 18