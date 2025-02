RHODEN SIGNS BILL BANNING SANCTUARY CITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA

LARRY RHODEN SIGNED HIS FIRST BILL FRIDAY MORNING SINCE BECOMING THE GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

RHODEN SIGNED A BILL THAT BANS SANCTUARY CITIES IN THE STATE:

GOVERNOR RHODEN SAYS THE BILL SHOWS WHERE SOUTH DAKOTA STANDS REGARDING FEDERAL POLICY ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION:

RHODEN’S PREDECESSOR AS GOVERNOR, KRISTI NOEM, IS NOW THE HEAD OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY:

RHODEN SIGNED THE BILL IN A LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE.