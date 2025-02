RHODEN CONSIDERING RUN FOR FULL TERM AS SD GOVERNOR

LARRY RHODEN IS SERVING OUT THE FINAL TWO YEARS OF FORMER GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S TERM AS GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

RHODEN WAS SERVING AS LT. GOVERNOR AND TOOK OVER AS GOVERNOR UNDER SOUTH DAKOTA’S CONSTITUTION WHEN NOEM RESIGNED TO BECOME THE U.S. DIRECTOR OF HOMELAND SECURITY.

RHODEN’S CAMAPAIGN FINANCE PAGE TITLE HAS BEEN CHANGED TO RHODEN FOR GOVERNOR, AND FRIDAY MORNING HE WAS ASKED IF THAT MEANT HE IS GOING TO SEEK A FULL FOUR YEAR TERM IN OFFICE WHEN THE CURRENT TERM EXPIRES:

RHODEN TOLD REPORTERS THAT HE WOULD BE MAKING AN ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT A DECISION SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE.

File photo SD Governor’s office