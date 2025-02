FEENSTRA SUPPORTS GUANTANAMO BAY USE TO HOUSE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS CHARGED WITH CRIMES

.

A GUATEMALA MAN WHO ILLEGALLY RE-ENTERED THE UNITED STATES AS A FELON HAS BEEN SENTENCED IN SIOUX CITY FEDERAL COURT TO TWO YEARS IN PRISON.

29-YEAR-OLD ERASMO ROBERTO MENDEZ-LOPEZ RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER A SEPTEMBER 4TH GUILTY PLEA TO ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY AS A FELON.

PROSECUTORS SAY MENDEZ-LOPEZ ADMITTED HE ILLEGALLY RE-ENTERED THE UNITED STATES AFTER BEING DEPORTED AS A FELON IN 2019.

LAST MAY 17TH, HE WAS ARRESTED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE FOR OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE, ELUDING, AND AN ACTIVE FAILURE TO APPEAR WARRANT FOR A PRIOR OWI CHARGE OUT OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE ALSO HAD 4 ACTIVE WARRANTS FROM PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR CHARGES INCLUDING ELUDING AT A SPEED OVER 25 MILES AN HOUR OVER THE LIMIT, SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER, AND IMPROPER USE OF LANES FROM 2022.

MENDEZ-LOPEZ HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN REMOVED FROM THE UNITED STATES ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF IOWA SAYS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED AND DEPORTED CRIMINALS SUCH AS MENDEZ LOPEZ ARE WHY PRESIDENT TRUMP IS OPENING UP THE U.S. GUANTANAMO BAY FACILITY IN CUBA TO HOUSE MORE PRISONERS WHO ARE IN OUR COUNTRY ILLEGALLY:

DEPORT1 OC……..PAID THEIR TIME. :31

SARAH ROOT WAS FROM COUNCIL BLUFFS AND DIED IN A TRAFFIC CRASH IN OMAHA THAT POLICE SAY INVOLVED AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.

OMAHA POLICE SAID THE MAN ARRESTED HAD A BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL THREE TIMES ABOVE THE LEGAL LIMIT, BUT IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT DECLINED TO TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY.

FEENSTRA SPONSORED SARAH’S LAW, WHICH WAS ATTACHED TO THE LAKEN RILEY ACT, WHICH REQUIRES FEDERAL DETENTION FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CHARGED WITH THEFT OR BURGLARY.

SARAH’S LAW MAKES IT MANDATORY FOR FEDERAL AUTHORITIES TO DETAIN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OR SERIOUS INJURY OF A PERSON.

FEENSTRA WAS THERE WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNED THE BILL INTO LAW AFTER IT WAS PASSED BY CONGRESS IN JANUARY:

DEPORT2 OC……….HAS TO HAPPEN. :15

FEENSTRA SAYS CONGRESS WILL CONTINUE TO ACT TO BUILD THE WALL AND SECURE THE COUNTRY’S BORDER TO KEEP ILLEGALS OUT.