CORDOVA OFFERED SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO OFFER THE JOB OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TO DR. JUAN CORDOVA OF FLORISSANT, MISSOURI..

THE BOARD SPENT AROUND THREE HOURS IN CLOSED SESSION FRIDAY DECIDING TO CHOOSE CORDOVA OVER THE OTHER FINALIST, DR. COREY SEYMOUR OF OXFORD, IOWA.

WHEN THE BOARD CAME OUT OF CLOSED SESSION AROUND 1:30P.M., A MOTION WAS MADE:

THE BOARD VOTE WAS UNANIMOUS.

BOTH CANDIDATES SPOKE THURSDAY NIGHT IN PUBLIC FORUMS AT THE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING.