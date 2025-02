CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD DEPARTMENT BUDGET HEARINGS SATURDAY

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET SATURDAY MORNING TO CONDUCT THEIR OPERATING BUDGET SESSION FOR THE UPCOMING FISCAL YEAR.

THE COUNCIL WILL DISCUSS A PROPOSED BUDGET WITH THE HEAD OF EACH DEPARTMENT IN WHAT IS EXPECTED TO BE A TIGHT BUDGETARY YEAR.

CITY LEGAL IS SCHEDULED FIRST, FOLLOWED BY THE ART CENTER, LIBRARY AND MUSEUM WITH NEARLY 20 OTHER DEPARTMENTS TO FOLLOW.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 8:30 A.M. IN THE 5TH FLOOR CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT CITY HALL.

THE COUNCIL HOPES TO CONCLUDE THE HEARINGS BY 2:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

A WRAP UP HEARING IS SET FOR FEBRUARY 26TH WITH A VOTE TO FINALIZE THE BUDGET TO TAKE PLACE ON MONDAY, APRIL 14TH.

