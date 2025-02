SAVE A.M. RADIO BILL REINTRODUCED IN U.S. SENATE

A BILL RE-INTRODUCED IN THE US SENATE THAT WOULD REQUIRE AM RADIO ACCESS IN ALL CARS IS SPONSORED BY NEBRASKA U.S. SENATORS DEB FISCHER AND PETE RICKETTS.

IF APPROVED, THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WOULD REQUIRE AUTOMAKERS TO KEEP AM RADIO IN ALL NEW VEHICLES.

THE BIPARTISAN AM RADIO FOR EVERY VEHICLE ACT. IS ALSO GETTING SUPPORT FROM SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST IN IOWA AND ALSO FROM KANSAS SENATORS.

ALL THREE STATES BROADCAST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM AND TORNADO WARNING EBS ALERTS OVER AM RADIO STATIONS LIKE KSCJ.