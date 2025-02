SAVE A.M. RADIO BILL REINTRODUCED IN CONGRESS

JUST HOURS AFTER A SENATE COMMITTEE CLEARED THE AM RADIO FOR EVERY VEHICLE ACT ON WEDNESDAY, A COMPANION BILL WAS INTRODUCED IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

REPRESENTATIVES GUS BILIRAKIS OF FLORIDA AND FRANK PALLONE OF NEW JERSEY DROPPED THE BILL THAT LIKE ITS SENATE COUNTERPART WOULD REQUIRE AUTOMAKERS TO INCLUDE AM IN ALL PASSENGER VEHICLES.

BILIRAKIS, WHO IS THE CHAIR OF THE HOUSE COMMERCE COMMITTEE, SAYS AM RADIO IS CRITICAL SINCE RURAL AND UNDERSERVED AMERICANS ALIKE RELY ON IT.

THE PROPOSAL REQUIRES THE SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION TO ISSUE A RULE REQUIRING ACCESS TO AM BROADCAST STATIONS IN MOTOR VEHICLES.

IF THEY DON’T, CARMAKERS COULD BE FINED. BEFORE THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE RULE, MANUFACTURERS WHO DO NOT INCLUDE AM WOULD BE REQUIRED TO PUT A WARNING LABEL ON VEHICLES. AND CARMAKERS WOULD BE PROHIBITED FROM CHARGING EXTRA FOR AM.

Updated 3:55 p.m. 2/6/25

—————————————–

A BILL RE-INTRODUCED IN THE US SENATE THAT WOULD REQUIRE AM RADIO ACCESS IN ALL CARS IS SPONSORED BY NEBRASKA U.S. SENATORS DEB FISCHER AND PETE RICKETTS.

IF APPROVED, THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION WOULD REQUIRE AUTOMAKERS TO KEEP AM RADIO IN ALL NEW VEHICLES.

THE BIPARTISAN AM RADIO FOR EVERY VEHICLE ACT. IS ALSO GETTING SUPPORT FROM SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST IN IOWA AND ALSO FROM KANSAS SENATORS.

ALL THREE STATES BROADCAST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM AND TORNADO WARNING EBS ALERTS OVER AM RADIO STATIONS LIKE KSCJ.