POLICE ARREST & CHARGE SUSPECT AFTER PARKING RAMP AREA IS VANDALIZED

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING AN AREA INSIDE THE PARKING RAMP LOCATED BEHIND THE COURTYARD MARRIOTT HOTEL AT 425 VIRGINIA STREET THURSDAY MORNING.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PARKING RAMP JUST AFTER 2:30 A.M. FOR A REPORT OF TWO SUBJECTS WHO WERE VANDALIZING PROPERTY INSIDE AN ELECTRICAL ROOM IN THE RAMP.

POLICE FOUND 37-YEAR-OLD VICTOR CIESELSKI HAD BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE THE ELECTRICAL ROOM, AND REFUSED TO COME OUT.

AFTER SEVERAL ATTEMPTS TO GET CIESELSKI TO COME OUT, OFFICERS DEPLOYED PEPPERBALLS INSIDE THE ELECTRICAL ROOM AND THE SUSPECT FINALLY SURRENDERED.

CIESELSKI CAUSED AN ESTIMATED $1600 WORTH OF DAMAGE INSIDE THE ELECTRICAL ROOM, INCLUDING DAMAGE TO A METAL DOOR, RIPPING CORDS OFF OF ELECTRICAL AND SECURITY PANELS AND SPRAYING A FIRE EXTINGUISHER.

HE IS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, AND FELONY CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $3000 BOND.