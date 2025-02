LAWMAKERS HOPE TO ATTRACT MORE MEDICAL PROVIDERS TO IOWA

IOWA LAWMAKERS HAVE ADVANCED THREE BILLS THIS WEEK THAT AIM TO RAISE THE STATE’S NUMBER OF MEDICAL PROVIDERS.

ONE OF THE BILLS WOULD GIVE PRIORITY FOR MEDICAL RESIDENCY SLOTS TO IOWA RESIDENTS, OR TO THOSE WHO WENT TO COLLEGE OR MED SCHOOL IN STATE.

REPRESENTATIVE TOM JENEARY FROM LE MARS, SAYS HE SUPPORTS PRIORITIZING IOWA CONNECTIONS, BUT HE ALSO WANTS TO MAKE SURE RESIDENCY SLOTS GO TO THE BEST QUALIFIED CANDIDATES.

THE OTHER BILLS WOULD ALLOW PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS FROM OTHER STATES TO PRACTICE IN IOWA THROUGH A LICENSURE COMPACT, AND TO STUDY TRANSITIONING CERTAIN MEDICAL SCHOOL PROGRAMS FROM FOUR YEARS TO THREE.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS MADE INCREASING THE NUMBER OF PROVIDERS IN THE STATE ONE OF HER LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES THIS SESSION.

