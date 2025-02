SIOUX CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY TO RETURN FOR 17TH YEAR

THE SIOUX CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE COMMITTEE SAYS THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION WILL RETURN AT 6 P.M. ON MONDAY, MARCH 17TH, MARKING 17 YEARS OF BRINGING IRISH CULTURE AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THIS YEAR’S PARADE WILL FOLLOW ITS TRADITIONAL ROUTE ALONG HISTORIC 4TH STREET, BEGINNING AT IOWA STREET AND PROCEEDING WEST TO WATER STREET.

THE EVENT, PRESENTED BY MVS METALS, WILL SHOWCASE LOCAL TALENT, FEATURING COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESSES, MUSICIANS, AND FAMILIES.

PARTICIPATION IN THE PARADE IS FREE FOR NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND FAMILIES.

THERE IS A $30 FEE FOR ALL OTHER PARTICIPANTS.

INTERESTED PARTIES CAN VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE AT SIOUXCITYSTPATS.COM.