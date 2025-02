SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS INVOLVED IN MORNING CRASH

A SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS WAS INVOLVED IN A TRAFFIC CRASH THIS MORNING AT THE CORNER OF HIGHWAY 75 AND 22ND STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT MARK HUBERTY SAYS EMERGENCY CREWS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE AT 8 A.M. FOR A THREE VEHICLE COLLISION.

PRELIMINARY REPORTS SHOW A SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED A BLACK GMC DENALI AND A CHRYSLER MINIVAN. NO MEDICAL RESPONSE WAS REQUESTED.