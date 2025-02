SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS IN CHAIN REACTION COLLISION (UPDATE)

THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES IN A THREE VEHICLE CHAIN REACTION COLLISION INVOLVING A SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS AND TWO OTHER VEHICLES AROUND 8 A.M.WEDNESDAY MORNING AT THE CORNER OF NORTH HIGHWAY 75 AND 22ND STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEIR PRELIMINARY REPORT INDICATES THE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED A VEHICLE IN FRONT OF IT, WHICH THEN STRUCK A THIRD VEHICLE AHEAD OF THAT ONE.

A GMC DENALI AND A CHRYSLER MINIVAN WERE THE OTHER VEHICLES INVOLVED.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THE BUS WAS CARRYING AROUND 20 STUDENTS TO UNITY ELEMENTARY.

NO MEDICAL RESPONSE WAS REQUESTED FOR ANYONE INVOLVED, BUT A FEW STUDENTS COMPLAINED OF MINOR PAIN.