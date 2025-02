REYNOLDS TESTIFIES BEFORE U.S. HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THERE ARE TOO MANY STRINGS ATTACHED TO FEDERAL FUNDING AND SHE’S ASKING CONGRESS TO DELIVER MORE FEDERAL MONEY TO STATES IN THE FORM OF BLOCK GRANTS.

REYNOLDS TESTIFIED TODAY (WEDNESDAY) BEFORE THE U-S HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ABOUT THE RESTRUCTURING SHE HAS DONE IN STATE GOVERNMENT.

IN THE PAST TWO YEARS, REYNOLDS PROPOSED AND SIGNED LEGISLATION THAT CUT THE NUMBER OF STATE AGENCIES FROM 37 TO 16 — AND ANOTHER BILL MERGED OR ELIMINATED OVER 80 STATE BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.

REYNOLDS LAUDED ELON MUSK’S “DOGE” EFFORTS AND TOLD LAWMAKERS HER CONSOLIDATION OF STATE AGENCIES HAS SAVED 217-MILLION DOLLARS IN 18 MONTHS.

NORTH CAROLINA CONGRESSWOMAN VIRGINIA FOXX IS AMONG THOSE WHO ASKED QUESTIONS OF REYNOLDS.

VIRGINIA CONGRESSMAN GERALD CONNOLLY, THE TOP DEMOCRAT ON THE COMMITTEE, SAID REYNOLDS DID NOT UNILATERALLY REVAMP STATE GOVERNMENT OR BRING IN AN OUTSIDER LIKE ELON MUSK TO MAKE CHANGES, BUT HAD HER EFFICIENCY PLANS REVIEWED AND APPROVED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

Radio Iowa/Photo from Gov. Reynolds Facebook