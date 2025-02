LOCAL FOCUS SHIFTS TO HELP APARTMENT FIRE VICTIMS

SIOUX CITY FIRE CREWS REMAINED ON THE SCENE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING A FIRE THAT GUTTED ONE OF THE APARTMENT BUILDINGS OF MORNINGSIDE COUNTRY ESTATES TUESDAY EVENING.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHAL JOE RODRIGUEZ SAYS THE FOCUS HAS SHIFTED TO HELPING THE 40 RESIDENTS THAT LIVED IN THE 22 APARTMENT STRUCTURE WHO WERE LEFT HOMELESS BY THE BLAZE :

ESTATES1 OC………TO GO INSIDE. :17

LOCAL AGENCIES ARE PARTNERING TO HELP THOSE RESIDENTS FIND TEMPORARY LIVING QUARTERS:

ESTATES2 OC……..DURING THIS TIME. :07

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE TWO STORY STRUCTURE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AROUND 4:40 P.M. TUESDAY AND ALL THE RESIDENTS WHO WERE HOME AT THE TIME ESCAPED WITHOUT INJURY.

TWO MISSING CATS WERE REUNITED WITH THEIR OWNERS WEDNESDAY, BUT ONE DOG DID NOT SURVIVE.

RODRIGUEZ SAYS THE RESIDENTS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING BECAUSE IT ISN’T SAFE:

ESTATES3 OC…….THE BUILDING ITSELF. :23

ONE SAFETY FEATURE THAT HELPED EVERYONE ESCAPE SAFELY WAS THAT THERE WERE NUMEROUS WORKING SMOKE DETECTORS THAT SOUNDED AS SMOKE STARTED TO SPREAD THROUGH THE STRUCTURE;

ESTATES4 OC……HOW TO GET OUT. :11

FIREFIGHTERS WERE SUMMONED BACK TO THE STRUCTURE AROUND 3 P.M. WEDNESDAY WHEN IT REKINDLED.

THE BUILDING HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AND POWER AND WATER INTO HAS BEEN TURNED OFF.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF THE FIRE WILL LIKELY TAKE A FEW DAYS TO DETERMINE BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE AND ROOF COLLAPSE.

FOLLOWING THE DEVASTATING FIRE AT THE COUNTRY ESTATES OF MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY NIGHT, WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AND ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH RESPONDED TO HELP THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS.

ST. MARK’S E-L-C-A CHURCH OPENED THEIR DOORS TO SHELTER THE RESIDENTS.

TAMMY LEE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE RED CROSS, SAYS VOLUNTEERS ARE ADDRESSING THE IMMEDIATE NEEDS OF THE RESIDENTS, WITH A PRIMARY FOCUS ON ENSURING THEY HAVE ASAFE PLACE TO STAY AND WARM MEALS, WHILE ALSO ASSESSING THEIR HEALTH AND MENTAL HEALTH NEEDS.

A COALITION OF COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS ACTIVE IN DISASTER KNOWN AS COAD WILL ALSO MEET TO DISCUSS HOW THEY CAN ASSIST DISPLACED RESIDENTS WITH ANY NEEDS.