X’s Resign Pitcher Brendan O’Donnell

The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the club has signed left-handed pitcher Brendan O’Donnell for the 2025 season.

O’Donnell returns to Sioux City after making his professional debut last season as a late July free-agent signee by the Explorers.

He would go on to appear in a total of 10 games for Sioux City, including one start, working 14.1 innings, surrendering 14 earned runs on 25 hits while striking out 14.

O’Donnell would post a 8.79 ERA with a record of 0-0.

On August 20 and 22 he would record back-to-back scoreless outings as part of a five-game sweep for the X’s over the Kansas City Monarchs.

O’Donnell joined the Explorers as a true rookie in 2024 after spending the early part of 2024 with the University of Houston.

The return of O’Donnell brings the total of players signed for the 2025 season to 16.

Players signed 2025:

LHP Brendan O’Donnell

C Jake Meyer

RHP Heitor Tokar

IF Luis Toribio

IF Abdiel Layer

OF Jose Layer

OF Austin Davis

OF Zac Vooletich

LHP Miguel Pozo

OF Emilio Corona

C/1B Kurtis Byrne

LHP Chase Jessee

OF Henry George

RHP Jeremy Goins

LHP Jaren Jackson

RHP Ben Madison