FLU SEASON IS IN FULL SWING ACROSS SIOUXLAND

WHILE BLESSED SACRAMENT IS THE ONLY METRO SCHOOL TO CLOSE BECAUSE OF ILLNESS WEDNESDAY, THE FLU BUG IS CURRENTLY AFFECTING MANY PEOPLE AROUND THE REGION.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS MOST SCHOOLS ARE REPORTING CASES:

HE SAYS WHILE INFLUENZA “A” IS AFFECTING MANY PEOPLE, IT’S NOT JUST THAT STRAIN OF ILLNESS THEY ARE DEALING WITH:

THERE’S SO MUCH ILLNESS GOING AROUND THE AREA, MANY STORES ARE REPORTEDLY RUNNING SHORT OF OVER THE COUNTER PRODUCTS TO HELP TREAT THE SYMPTOMS:

BROCK SAYS MOST OF US JUST HAVE TO “RIDE IT OUT” AND LET THE ILLNESS RUN ITS COURSE:

BROCK SAYS RIGHT NOW WE ARE IN THE PEAK TIME FOR FLU SEASON.

HE SAYS THE NUMBER OF CASES SHOULD TAIL OFF IN A FEW WEEKS.